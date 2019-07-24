Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Bonaventure Church
Glenshaw, PA
Age 83, of Shaler Twp., on Monday, July 22, 2019, Beloved mother of Kathy (David) Nagoda and the late Tom (survivng Kathy) Kutzer and Jim (surviving Diane) Kutzer; proud grandma of Jess Pollis and Melissa (fiancé Trevor) Pollis; also survived by grand fur babies Odin, Hector, and Darby; dear sister of George (Denise) McComb and Dolores (Ken) Tomita. Pat was a longtime Shaler 911 dispatcher and a devoted usher at St. Bonaventure Church. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, on Thursday at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
