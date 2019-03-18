MAHON PATRICE BRIDGET

Age 84, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home in Ocean Ridge, FL. Patrice passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Patrice is survived by her loving husband, Neil; her sister, Helen; her four children, Mary Pat, Steve, Cathie and Neil Jr.; and nine grandchildren. The youngest of seven children, Patrice was born on January 22, 1935, in Pittsburgh, PA to Peter and Anne Flaherty. Always happy and full of energy, her high school yearbook caption represented her perfectly, "A sunny smile always has this gay gal." After receiving her bachelors degree at Carlow College (Mount Mercy) in Pittsburgh, PA, Patrice moved to New York City where she met her husband Neil. With their four children, Patrice and Neil settled in Chappaqua, NY where Patrice made a loving home as they built a full and rich life for their family. In addition to leading her household, Patrice was also a community leader serving on the Parish Council of St. John & St. Mary as well as Councilwoman of the New Castle, NY town board. With her children grown, Neil and Patrice migrated to Quechee, VT in 1992 where she spent many happy summers. Later in her retirement, Neil and Patrice became full-time residents of Ocean Ridge, FL where she served her community at St. Vincent Ferrer catholic church as a Eucharistic minister and in her garden club. With her sisters Helen and Catherine always close by, Patrice enjoyed a blessed life traveling with her husband, playing cards with her grandchildren and golfing. Quiet strength, ever-present glow and happy attitude always defined Patrice as she cared for the love of her life. Never to complain about herself she fought to the last and is now received in heaven by her family and friends that have gone before her. She will be sadly missed by all that were blessed to have known and loved her. Her family would like to thank Dr. James N. Harris, MD for his years of compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the Mahon family requests that well-wishers make donations to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation at foundation.flcancer.com (5204 Paylor Lane, Sarasota, FL 34240).