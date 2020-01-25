|
MICHALSKI PATRICE D. (DUFFNER)
Age 63, after a battle with cancer, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved wife of 30 years to Howard F. Michalski; loving mother of Sean (Lindsay) and Colin; daughter of the late George and Mary Louise Duffner; sister of Bernard "Bud" (Sue) Kirley; aunt of Jessica. Patrice was proud to be a nurse for over 40 years, 38 of which with children at Western Psychiatric Hospital. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. Funeral prayer at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 25, 2020