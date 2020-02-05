Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
BIERNESSER PATRICIA A.

Age 92, of Shaler Twp., on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James E. Biernesser; loving mother of Patricia (Carl) Turano, Jeanne (Richard) Yokel, Mary Ann (Michael) Stamm, and James Biernesser; proud grandmother of Lisa, Maura, Ryan, David, Cory, Ashley, Kevin, Kelsey, and the late Patrick and great-grandmother of 13; dear friend of Louise Cook. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church, Etna, on Thursday at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
