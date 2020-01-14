Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
BOCHNEAK PATRICIA A. (DONTRICH)

Age 84, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of North Huntingdon. Dear wife of 65 years to Chester H. Bochneak; mother of Deborah A. Slava, Diane L. Diehl, and David A. Bochneak; grandmother of Dana P. Diehl, and Daniel S. Diehl. Preceded in death by her parents, John S. Dontrich and Bessie (Scherer) Dontrich; and siblings, Helen Williams, Dorothy Davis, Jack Dontrich, and Mildred Messina. Patricia was an avid crafter, crocheter, baker and cook. She also was a nature lover and enjoyed bird watching. Private family services entrusted to JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
