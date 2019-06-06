Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BOMBICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (LEDONNE) BOMBICH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA A. (LEDONNE) BOMBICH Obituary
BOMBICH PATRICIA A. (LEDONNE)

Age 73, on June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Bombich; loving mother of Mitch (Marisa) Klages - Bombich, Robert (Elizabeth) Bombich and the late Michael Bombich; cherished grandmother of Zoe, Darrien, Amadeo and Emma; sister of Benjamin, Harvey, Robert, John, Denise, Valerie, and Monique; daughter of the late Joseph and Marion LeDonne.  Viewing on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville) where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church, at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now