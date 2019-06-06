|
|
BOMBICH PATRICIA A. (LEDONNE)
Age 73, on June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Bombich; loving mother of Mitch (Marisa) Klages - Bombich, Robert (Elizabeth) Bombich and the late Michael Bombich; cherished grandmother of Zoe, Darrien, Amadeo and Emma; sister of Benjamin, Harvey, Robert, John, Denise, Valerie, and Monique; daughter of the late Joseph and Marion LeDonne. Viewing on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville) where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St. Joseph Church, at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 6, 2019