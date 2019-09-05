|
|
BRADEN PATRICIA A.
Age 76, of Oakmont, (formerly of Penn Hills) passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Mike and Mabel (Williams) Burich; beloved wife of the late Kenneth Braden; dear sister of Jeannie Straus and Linda (Pete) Shuss; aunt of Brigitte Shuss Patrick, Chelsea Lynn Shuss, Trevor Allen Straus, and Tyler Allen Straus; best friend of Donna and Don Baer. Pat was a Nanny for many years, and she continued to keep in touch with many of the families that she helped. Services and interment will be private for the family in The Verona Cemetery, Oakmont. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation of Greater Pittsburgh, 1133 S. Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019