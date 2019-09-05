Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BRADEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. BRADEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. BRADEN Obituary
BRADEN PATRICIA A.

Age 76, of Oakmont, (formerly of Penn Hills) passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.  Daughter of the late Mike and Mabel (Williams) Burich; beloved wife of the late Kenneth Braden; dear sister of Jeannie Straus and Linda (Pete) Shuss; aunt of Brigitte Shuss Patrick, Chelsea Lynn Shuss, Trevor Allen Straus, and Tyler Allen Straus; best friend of Donna and Don Baer.  Pat was a Nanny for many years, and she continued to keep in touch with many of the families that she helped.  Services and interment will be private for the family in The Verona Cemetery, Oakmont.  Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation of Greater Pittsburgh, 1133 S. Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA  15218. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now