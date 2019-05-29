Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Age 82, of Lawrenceville, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late George M. and Mary (Flannery) Casselberry; loving sister of Mary Ann (Bud) Narr, and the late William D. "Bill" (surviving wife, Rose "Sis") Casselberry, Robert F. "Herky" (surviving wife, Ruth) Casselberry and George T. Casselberry; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, neighborhood and church friends. Pat was a retiree from Ketchum Communications. She enjoyed her time volunteering at St. John Neuman Regional Catholic School in Lawrenceville, and at the CYA Stephen Foster Center Child Daycare with her dear friend Gretchen Stiehl. Per Pat's request, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to the Catholic Youth Association, Stephen Foster Community Center, 286 Main Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
