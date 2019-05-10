CHIODO PATRICIA A. (VOGEL)

Formerly of Scott Township, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Beloved wife of Arthur J. Chiodo, Jr.; cherished mother of Bev (Gary) Shields, of Bethel Park, Dana (Jim) Shahen, of Chippewa, Ellen (Rob) Goehring, of Chippewa, Julia (Tom) Kerr, of Fort Wayne, IN; adored grandmother of Nicholas, Andre and Daniel Shahen, Bailee Lampus, Seth Goehring, and Shane and Ryan Kerr; loving sister of Peggy (the late Tony) Sunseri, Gerri (the late Geoffrey) Rigg, the late Mary Agnes (the late William) Limpert, the late William (Rosemary) Vogel, and the late Lawrence (the late Rose Ann) Vogel. Pat was a wonderful homemaker, beloved child care giver, and former food service worker at St. Clair Hospital. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 12, from 1-5 p.m., at WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017 (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 13, at 12:30 p.m. at St. John Capistran Church, 1160 McMillan Rd., Upper St. Clair, PA 15241. Donations may be made to the Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Dr., Pgh., PA 15207, in c/o Kane Community Living Center-Scott-Memory Care Unit. View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.