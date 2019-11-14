|
CLARK PATRICIA A.
Age 56, of Ross Twp., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Born Nov. 8, 1962, daughter of the late Edward A. and Ruth N. Clark; beloved sister of Lawrence W. Clark, Connie (Jack Miller) Clark, Edward A. "Ted" (Vie) Clark, Jr., and Jon C. (Judy) Clark; loving aunt of Brian, Sean, Kevin, Christopher (Leah), and Allison (Uplaksh); great-aunt of Ariana, Karina, and Noah. Also survived by Sue Clark, and many friends. Family and friends welcome Friday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at The Church of The Assumption. Entombment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019