Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
The Church of The Assumption
PATRICIA A. CLARK Obituary
CLARK PATRICIA A.

Age 56, of Ross Twp., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Born Nov. 8, 1962, daughter of the late Edward A. and Ruth N. Clark; beloved sister of Lawrence W. Clark, Connie (Jack Miller) Clark, Edward A. "Ted" (Vie) Clark, Jr., and Jon C. (Judy) Clark; loving aunt of Brian, Sean, Kevin, Christopher (Leah), and Allison (Uplaksh); great-aunt of Ariana, Karina, and Noah. Also survived by Sue Clark, and many friends. Family and friends welcome Friday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at The Church of The Assumption. Entombment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
