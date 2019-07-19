Home

Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Of Castle Shannon, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved mother of Debbie (Michael) Rauber; sister of Joan (the late Paul) Greenaway, Gilbert "Buzz" (Veronica) DeBor, Linda DeBor, Paul (the late Mary Jo) DeBor, and the late Robert (Linda) DeBor; also many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREAMTION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Sunday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Anne Church of St. Paul of the Cross Parish. Memorial contributions may be made to the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, 1620 Murray Ave., Pgh., PA 15217. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
