Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA DelBIANCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (KUNTZ) DelBIANCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. (KUNTZ) DelBIANCO Obituary
DelBIANCO PATRICIA A. (KUNTZ)

Age 76, peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, of Whitehall. Wife of Ronald Jones and the late Robert P. DelBianco; mother of Diane (Mark) Bartus and the late Robert E. DelBianco; grandmother of Nicholas and Katelyn Bartus; sister of Richard (Suzanne) Kuntz and Sylvester "Mitch" (Lynn) Kuntz; sister-in-law of Emelio "Del" and Barbara DelBianco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Patty was co-founder of St. Elizabeth Bereavement Group and was passionate about history and genealogy. She was an avid bike rider and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday afternoon at 12:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 1:00 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now