DelBIANCO PATRICIA A. (KUNTZ)

Age 76, peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, of Whitehall. Wife of Ronald Jones and the late Robert P. DelBianco; mother of Diane (Mark) Bartus and the late Robert E. DelBianco; grandmother of Nicholas and Katelyn Bartus; sister of Richard (Suzanne) Kuntz and Sylvester "Mitch" (Lynn) Kuntz; sister-in-law of Emelio "Del" and Barbara DelBianco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Patty was co-founder of St. Elizabeth Bereavement Group and was passionate about history and genealogy. She was an avid bike rider and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday afternoon at 12:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church at 1:00 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.