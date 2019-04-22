|
DOBIES PATRICIA A. (NUGENT)
Age 67, of Shaler Township, formerly of Lawrenceville and Polish Hill, on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of 47 years of Francis Dobies; loving mother of Patricia A. (Robert S. Munz) Dobies, Francis T. (Bonnie G.) Dobies, Mary E. (Tony S. Burke) Dobies, Carrie A. (David E.) Cooke, Rebecca A. (Damian M.) Costa, Elizabeth A. (Joseph M. Sr.) Lapinski, Christine M. (David T.) Jankowski, Daniel T. Dobies and the late Timothy J. Dobies; cherished grandmother of Haley E. Cooke, Harlie V. Stazer, Emily R. Cooke, Bailey M. Stazer, Jacob A. Costa, Mia G. Costa, Abbey R. Cooke, Colton T. Dobies, Zachary T. Dobies, Madison R. Jankowski and Joseph M. Lapinski, Jr.; dear sister of Ronald W. Nugent, Judith M. (David J.) Becki and the late Ralph W. Nugent; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, and Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to S.I.D.S. of Pennsylvania, 810 River Avenue, Suite 250 Riverfront Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019