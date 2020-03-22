EHRENBERGER PATRICIA A. (MIZGORSKI)
Of Ross Twp. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born October 25, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA. Daughter of the late Frank and Helen Mizgorski; wife of the late Donald F. Ehrenberger; loving mother of Dr. Donald F. Ehrenberger and Judith A. Deedrick (Daniel); sister of Richard, Thomas, Gerard and the late Edward Mizgorski; proud grandmother of Emily Rogers (Stephen), Paul Ehrenberger, Jacob Ehrenberger, Abigail Deedrick, Sarah Ehrenberger and Kristina Deedrick. Services and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or Make-A-Wish Foundation. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.