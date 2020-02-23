|
GAETANO PATRICIA A. (ZERN)
Age 90, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of West View, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Napoleon "Ted," to whom she was married for 63 years. Pat was the loving mother of seven daugthers, Cheryl Wright, Debbie (Brad) Rowan, Mari (Sam) Zarnich, Elaine Fenton, Colleen (Tony) Bundick, Christine Feden, and Melanie (Tim) Cunningham; devoted grandmother of Brian (Jessica) Wright, Tracy (Greg) Derewecki, Steven (Erin) Stipetich, William (Meghan) Carson, Corey (Kristy) Carson, Crystal (Eric Kierstead) Corbett, Daniel (Erica) Corbett, Brandon Bundick, Randy (Amy Ausiello) Feden, Michael Feden, David Feden, Collin Cunningham and Casey Cunningham; great grandmother of Trisha Rotondo, Vance Wright, Nathan Wright Antantis, Indyca Derewecki, Mia Stipetich, Aiden Carson, Noah Carson, Kyler Miller, Niko Miller, Ty Carson, Alex Carson, Bryce Carson, Ashley Hite, Jordan Corbett, Connor Feden, Parker Feden, Dominic Feden, and Kayleb Feden; great-great-grandmother of Skylar. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, T. Regis and Ethel (Euler) Zern. She was the sister of Theodore (Roxanne) Zern, Karen Shultz, Mary (Howard) Bittner, and the late Regis (Clara) Zern, Rosemary Zern and Elaine Carson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211, on Monday 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 126 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh 15241. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Pat's family suggests that memorial donations be made to , www2.heart.org. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.