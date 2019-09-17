Home

Services
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish
PATRICIA A. GOODRICH

PATRICIA A. GOODRICH Obituary
GOODRICH PATRICIA A.

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Wife of the late James F. Goodrich; daughter of the late Carl and Alice Kubiak; beloved mother of James E. (Ellen), George B. and the late Staff Sgt. Joseph Goodrich; grandmother of Ryan; sister of Carl (Connie), George (Doll), Richard (the late Mary Ann), and the late Robert (Linda) Kubiak. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Prayer Thursday 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
