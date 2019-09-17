|
|
GOODRICH PATRICIA A.
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Wife of the late James F. Goodrich; daughter of the late Carl and Alice Kubiak; beloved mother of James E. (Ellen), George B. and the late Staff Sgt. Joseph Goodrich; grandmother of Ryan; sister of Carl (Connie), George (Doll), Richard (the late Mary Ann), and the late Robert (Linda) Kubiak. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St. Funeral Prayer Thursday 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m. www.thomasjgmiterfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019