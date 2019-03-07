HAMMILL PATRICIA A. (GUIDONE)

Age 81, of Lawrenceville, on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. "Yunny" Hammill; loving mother of Diane M. (David) Kulas, Michael J. (Leslie) Hammill, the late John J. (surviving wife Diane) Hammill, Jr. and Robert M. Hammill; devoted Gram of Ryan (Nikki) Kulas, Nikki Kulas, Allison (Dr. Stephen) Heisler, Cory (Christina) Hammill and Madi Hammill; cherished great Gam Gam of Ryan, Logan, Oliver and soon to be Baby Girl Hammill; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Pat was the last of the original owners and founders of Hambone's Pub that she opened with her husband, Yunny and cousin, Billy in 1985. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.