Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. HOLLAND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA A. HOLLAND Obituary
HOLLAND PATRICIA A.

On Friday, March 1, 2019, In Punta Gorda, Florida. Wife of the late Vincent L. Holland; loving mother of Charmayne (Rick) Martz, and the late Vincent II, and Robert Holland; sister of Marlene (Earl) Brown, and the late Kathy Patterson, and Sandy Abraham; sister-in-law of Rich "Birdie" Abraham; grandmother of Vincent Holland III, Courtney Cox, and the late John G. Popivchak Jr.. Friends received Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME INC. 101 Third St. Carnegie, where a blessing service will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. Burial in All Saints P.N.C. Cemetary.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now