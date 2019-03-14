|
|
HOLLAND PATRICIA A.
On Friday, March 1, 2019, In Punta Gorda, Florida. Wife of the late Vincent L. Holland; loving mother of Charmayne (Rick) Martz, and the late Vincent II, and Robert Holland; sister of Marlene (Earl) Brown, and the late Kathy Patterson, and Sandy Abraham; sister-in-law of Rich "Birdie" Abraham; grandmother of Vincent Holland III, Courtney Cox, and the late John G. Popivchak Jr.. Friends received Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME INC. 101 Third St. Carnegie, where a blessing service will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. Burial in All Saints P.N.C. Cemetary.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019