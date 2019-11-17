|
JACOB PATRICIA A. (DONOVAN)
Age 89, of Mount Lebanon, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved wife for 68 years of Bernard T. Jacob; devoted mother of Jerry (Catherine) of Boulder, CO, Tom of Chicago, IL, Karla of Columbia, MD and Lora Jacob of Maineville, OH; loving grandmother of Gaven, Michael and Mark; sister of Kathleen Donovan, Margie Schneider, the late John Gerard Donovan, Jr., Jeanie Povelitis and Shirley Lammie; step-grandmother of Alex and Daniel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Patricia was a graduate of the Providence Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1951. She previously worked for many years at the Old St. Joseph Hospital on Carson Street and also at Duquesne University Health Services. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Thursday, November 21 from 4:00 until 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, Friday afternoon at 1:00. Interment in Queen of Heaven will be Private. If desired, memorials may be made to Saint Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019