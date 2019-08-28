Home

John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
412-372-3111
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:15 AM
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St
Trafford, PA 15085
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Barbara Catholic Church
Harrison City, PA
PATRICIA A. "PATTI" (MIKACH) KOPKO


1958 - 2019
PATRICIA A. "PATTI" (MIKACH) KOPKO Obituary
KOPKO PATRICIA A. "PATTI" (MIKACH)

Age 61, of Penn Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in her home. She was born on June 29, 1958, the daughter of the late Steve V. and Adeline (Bray) Mikach. Patti was a member of St. Barbara Church in Harrison City and just celebrated her 25th Anniversary working for the American Diabetes Association, serving many roles within the organization. Patti was known for her kind heart and generosity. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Gary S Mikach. Patti is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Bruce Kopko; her son, Travis Kopko; and a host of loving family and friends. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Fr. Michael Sikon as celebrant. Interment will follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery, N. Versailles. www.dobrinickfhinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
