Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
(412) 781-7300
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA LAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. LAUGHLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. LAUGHLIN Obituary
LAUGHLIN PATRICIA A.

Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Patty, age 55, of Lawrenceville. Loving wife to Carmine; beloved mother to Joseph, Carmine, Jr. "Hammy", and Nichole "LaLa" Laughlin; sister to Katherine (Scott) Rabich, Robert (Michele), Linda (Jason) McIntyre and the late Sean McIntyre; also survived by many neices and nephews. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC. Butler at 52nd Street, Lawrenceville where services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation is Thursday, 2-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now