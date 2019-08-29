|
|
LAUGHLIN PATRICIA A.
Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Patty, age 55, of Lawrenceville. Loving wife to Carmine; beloved mother to Joseph, Carmine, Jr. "Hammy", and Nichole "LaLa" Laughlin; sister to Katherine (Scott) Rabich, Robert (Michele), Linda (Jason) McIntyre and the late Sean McIntyre; also survived by many neices and nephews. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC. Butler at 52nd Street, Lawrenceville where services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. Visitation is Thursday, 2-8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019