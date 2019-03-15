Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA LOGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (DENTI) LOGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA A. (DENTI) LOGAN Obituary
LOGAN PATRICIA A. (DENTI)

Of North Braddock, age 70, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved and precious mother of Patricia L. "Trish" (John) Mousseau of Chalfant; loving and precious grandmother of Nicole (Nick) Palmiero, Allie and Anthony Mousseau. Pat was a lifelong friend of Georgia Andelmo, Mary Lauer, Carol Smart and Elva Zell. She is also survived by nieces and nephews and many other friends. Pat was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the North Braddock Amvets, Post #60. Her favorite pastimes were watching classic movies and listening to oldies music. Pat also had a deep appreciation for animals. Friends are welcome on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC.; Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350 where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Pat will be laid to rest privately in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now