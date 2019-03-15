LOGAN PATRICIA A. (DENTI)

Of North Braddock, age 70, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved and precious mother of Patricia L. "Trish" (John) Mousseau of Chalfant; loving and precious grandmother of Nicole (Nick) Palmiero, Allie and Anthony Mousseau. Pat was a lifelong friend of Georgia Andelmo, Mary Lauer, Carol Smart and Elva Zell. She is also survived by nieces and nephews and many other friends. Pat was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the North Braddock Amvets, Post #60. Her favorite pastimes were watching classic movies and listening to oldies music. Pat also had a deep appreciation for animals. Friends are welcome on Monday from 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC.; Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350 where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Pat will be laid to rest privately in Good Shepherd Cemetery.