WHEALE PATRICIA A. MANN SCHNEIDER
On Thursday, June 6, 2019, age 77, of Bellevue; mother of Glen (Nicole Perko) Schneider of Mars, and the late Paul, Rebecca and Amy Schneider; grandmother of Elsa Schneider; sister of the late Naomi Mann Edwards, and Thomas and Timothy Mann. Pat had worked in retail sales and enjoyed painting, crafting, gambling, 70's rock and was an avid reader. A dog lover, she also bred and showed dogs. Friends will be received at the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Monday with a service at 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to the or Animal Friends. Directions and condolences available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019