Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Catholic Parish
115 Berry St.,
Pgh, PA
PATRICIA A. MANZELLA

PATRICIA A. MANZELLA Obituary
MANZELLA PATRICIA A.

Age 73, of Crafton, formerly Sheraden. Peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, March 11, 2019. Wife of the late Vincent L. Manzella; beloved mother of Valerie Manzella, and Vincent T. (Fiance Melissa Farrand) Manzella; grandmother of Vinny, and Lorenzo; sister of Wayne (Bonnie) Isenberg, and the late Charles, and Ralph Krobot; preceded in death by her mother, Agnes Butya; also survived by many family members and friends. As per Patty's wishes, THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING. Family and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Friday in the Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Catholic Parish, 115 Berry St., Pgh. 15205. Arrangements by SCHEPNER - MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
