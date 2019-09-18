|
McCOY PATRICIA A. (RYAN)
Of Trafford, age 76, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Raymond R. McCoy for 53 years; loving mother of Melissa (Michael) Tomko of South Carolina and Michele (Matthew) Simkovic of Irwin; cherished grandmother of Joshua Pentin, Matthew Simkovic, Jr., Alina Tomko, Madison Simkovic and Michael Tomko. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Henry B. Ryan, Robert Ryan, Thomas Ryan, Kathryn Tancraitor, Donald Ryan, Charles Ryan, Clara Byrne and Linda Kerr; also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Pat was a member of the Young at Heart Group at St. Barbara's Church and the Westmoreland County Super Senior Citizens. Her favorite thing was spending time with her grandchildren and supporting them in all their activities. Friends welcome Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday in St. Barbara Church, Harrison City at 11:00 a.m. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Grane Hospice for all their loving care.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019