|
|
POSIPANKA PATRICIA A. (TRENT) McLINDON
Age 53 of West Mifflin on August 25, 2019. Daughter of the late Thomas and Patricia (Strobel) Trent. Beloved wife of Robert Posipanka. Loving mother of Amanda, Nichole and Jeffrey McLindon. Also seven grandchildren. Loving sister of Dee Coles and Debbie McLaughlin. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave., Homestead. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019