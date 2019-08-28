Home

Services
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
ST Maximilian Kolbe Church
PATRICIA A. McLINDON (TRENT) POSIPANKA

PATRICIA A. McLINDON (TRENT) POSIPANKA Obituary
POSIPANKA PATRICIA A. (TRENT) McLINDON

Age 53 of West Mifflin on August 25, 2019. Daughter of the late Thomas and Patricia (Strobel) Trent. Beloved wife of Robert Posipanka. Loving mother of  Amanda, Nichole and Jeffrey McLindon. Also seven grandchildren. Loving sister of Dee Coles and Debbie McLaughlin. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Ave., Homestead. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
