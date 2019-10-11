|
|
MONAHAN PATRICIA A.
Was born in the Lawrenceville section of Pittsburgh, PA, to Anna Mae (McSteen) Monahan and John ("Pat") Monahan. She was educated at Cathedral High School and Mt. Mercy College (now Carlow). She taught Social Studies at Oliver High School in the Pittsburgh Public School District and at Fox Chapel High School and O'Hara Junior High School for the rest of her thirty plus years career. She was granted a sabbatical and studied in Boston with Dr. Abraham Maslow, noted psychologist. In addition to her love of teaching, she had a lifelong interest in the theatre and travel. She organized weekend Broadway theatre excursions for her colleagues; and she traveled extensively all over the United States, Europe, India and Asia. Upon retirement she moved to Sedona where she had previously visited and loved immediately. She was a faithful supporter of the Democrats of the Red Rocks; Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the Sedona Film Festival. She also was a regular donor to various charities for children at risk, and in need. She is survived by her first cousins, Carol Nawrocki of Pittsburgh, Jeanne Lavin of Fort Washington, PA and Judy Kennedy Tuttle of Washington, DC; as well as 12 younger cousins. She will be missed by her good friends in Sedona and Pittsburgh. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on October 13 at 2:00 p.m. at GREER'S MORTUARY in West Sedona.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019