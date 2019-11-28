|
|
MOORE PATRICIA A.
Age 80, of Imperial, PA on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Sophie and Frank Kovach. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Henry W. Moore, who passed on November 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Brian (Pamela) Moore and the late Kimberly Evans, who passed on August 27, 2017 and her husband, Robert who survives. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Brooke, Amber and Bradley; great-grandmother of Avery; sister of Karen Blosnick; sister-in-law of Martha Stover, Sandy (Joe) Fluharty and the late Dorothy Rowlee and husband, Chuck who survives. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332 on Friday, between the hours of 4-8 p.m. where a Blessing Service will take place Saturday, 11 am followed by interment St. Columbkille Cemetery, Imperial.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019