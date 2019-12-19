Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA MYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (KELLEY) MYERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. (KELLEY) MYERS Obituary
MYERS PATRICIA A. (KELLEY)

Age 76, of Robinson Twp., passed in peace on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Cynthia Pasko, survived by her devoted husband, Walter Myers, her grandchildren, Pamela (Philip) Males, Amanda (Boris) Mezhinsky, Rebecca (Andrew) Emanuele, and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Connor Males, and Sophia and Isabella Mezhinsky. She will be remembered for her kind heart, strong willed spirit, and adoration of her family. As she would say, this too shall pass. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones. Family and friends received Thursday, December 19th, from 2-4 p.m., at which time a Blessing service will be held at 4 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -