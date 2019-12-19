|
|
MYERS PATRICIA A. (KELLEY)
Age 76, of Robinson Twp., passed in peace on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Cynthia Pasko, survived by her devoted husband, Walter Myers, her grandchildren, Pamela (Philip) Males, Amanda (Boris) Mezhinsky, Rebecca (Andrew) Emanuele, and great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Connor Males, and Sophia and Isabella Mezhinsky. She will be remembered for her kind heart, strong willed spirit, and adoration of her family. As she would say, this too shall pass. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones. Family and friends received Thursday, December 19th, from 2-4 p.m., at which time a Blessing service will be held at 4 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019