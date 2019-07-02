Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-661-3134
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
PATRICIA A. SKEHAN

PATRICIA A. SKEHAN Obituary
SKEHAN PATRICIA A.

On Saturday, June 29, 2019, age 79, of Penn Hills. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Skehan; daughter of the late Michael and Mary McNamara; dear sister of the late Elizabeth Feeney, Jackie, Frank, Al, and Jimmy McNamara. She is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Hilson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m., at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Ave., Bloomfield, where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left at mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019
