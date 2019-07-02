|
|
SKEHAN PATRICIA A.
On Saturday, June 29, 2019, age 79, of Penn Hills. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Skehan; daughter of the late Michael and Mary McNamara; dear sister of the late Elizabeth Feeney, Jackie, Frank, Al, and Jimmy McNamara. She is survived by her sister, Mary Lou Hilson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m., at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Ave., Bloomfield, where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left at mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019