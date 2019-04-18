Home

More Obituaries for PATRICIA SLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (WYLIE) SLAN

PATRICIA A. (WYLIE) SLAN Obituary
SLAN PATRICIA A. (WYLIE)

Age 76, of Crafton, on April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Paul Slan for 45 years; loving mother of Esther (Larry) Alvarez, Chrissy (Vince) Masciola, William (Penny) Slan, and Shawn Slan; sister of the late Verna (Wayne) Esch and Mary (Joe) Wagner; cherished grandmother of Chelsie, Nicole, P.J., Larry, Jr., Samantha, Rachel, Jacob, Jessica and Billy and great-grandmother of Oliver; also many nieces and nephews. Patricia was devoted to her family and loved her dogs. Family and friends received on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to the DePaul School for Hearing and Speech. View and share condolences at:


warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
