SLAN PATRICIA A. (WYLIE)

Age 76, of Crafton, on April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Paul Slan for 45 years; loving mother of Esther (Larry) Alvarez, Chrissy (Vince) Masciola, William (Penny) Slan, and Shawn Slan; sister of the late Verna (Wayne) Esch and Mary (Joe) Wagner; cherished grandmother of Chelsie, Nicole, P.J., Larry, Jr., Samantha, Rachel, Jacob, Jessica and Billy and great-grandmother of Oliver; also many nieces and nephews. Patricia was devoted to her family and loved her dogs. Family and friends received on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, (412-221-3333), where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to the DePaul School for Hearing and Speech. View and share condolences at:

