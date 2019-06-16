|
SMITH PATRICIA A.
Age 74, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Wife of the late William Smith; loving mother of Jeff and Arlene Kelly. Also survived by two aunts and numerous cousins. Pat will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood, 15227, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Hazelwood. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019