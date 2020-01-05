Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
PATRICIA A. TONEY

TONEY PATRICIA A.

Age 94, on Monday, December 30, 2019, of Knoxville. Beloved mother of Patricia Sarada and Vivian Werst. Cherished grandmother of Gregory (Jill), Robert and Julie; loving great-grandmother of Patricia, Jacob, Bryce and Devyn. Family and friends received Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul of the Cross Monastery at 148 Monastery Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Send condolences to:


www.readshawfuneralhome.com  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
