TONEY PATRICIA A.
Age 94, on Monday, December 30, 2019, of Knoxville. Beloved mother of Patricia Sarada and Vivian Werst. Cherished grandmother of Gregory (Jill), Robert and Julie; loving great-grandmother of Patricia, Jacob, Bryce and Devyn. Family and friends received Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Paul of the Cross Monastery at 148 Monastery Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Send condolences to:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020