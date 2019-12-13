|
VARLEY PATRICIA A.
Age 71, of Moon Township since 1977, formerly of Carnegie, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at UPMC Mercy. She was born in Pittsburgh on May 24, 1948 to the late Patrick A. and Eva (Paskovitch) Smith. She is survived by her sons, "the loves of her life" who she raised by herself, Mark Patrick (Rebecca) Varley of Orlando, FL and Matthew John Varley of Mt. Lebanon. She is also survived by her maternal cousins, Janet, Penny, Eric, Claudette, Marion, her loving extended family and many dear friends. A graduate of Bishop Canavan High School in 1966, Patricia obtained her BA in Education from Penn State University and her MA degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh and was a member of both Alumni Associations. She was a teacher at the Diocese of Pittsburgh Schools and St. Margaret Mary Kindergarten. She continued her career with the State of PA as a caseworker for the Department of Public Welfare retiring after 27 years. She loved flower gardening and was especially passionate about Daylilies and was a member of the Iris and Daylily Society of Pittsburgh. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena, an officer in Christian Mothers, member of the Ladies Society and Tuesday morning Rosary Group. For 35 years, she enjoyed creating ceramics to enjoy and share. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S MOON TOWNSHIP, 981 Brodhead Rd., where prayer will be recited on Monday at 9:15 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena. Burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to St. Catherine of Siena.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019