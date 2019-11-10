|
VIETMEIER PATRICIA A. (ROONEY)
Patricia A. (Rooney) Vietmeier, age 78, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 of Mt. Oliver. Wife of the late Donald R. Vietmeier, Sr.; beloved mother of Don, Jr., George, Mike, Bob (Heather), Tom (Brenda) Vietmeier and the late Debbie Kanewski; grandmother of 20 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Charles Rooney and the late Dorothy Dukovich. Friends received Sunday 1-6 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019