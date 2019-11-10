Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
PATRICIA A. (ROONEY) VIETMEIER

PATRICIA A. (ROONEY) VIETMEIER Obituary
VIETMEIER PATRICIA A. (ROONEY)

Patricia A. (Rooney) Vietmeier, age 78, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 of Mt. Oliver. Wife of the late Donald R. Vietmeier, Sr.; beloved mother of Don, Jr., George, Mike, Bob (Heather), Tom (Brenda) Vietmeier and the late Debbie Kanewski; grandmother of 20 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Charles Rooney and the late Dorothy Dukovich. Friends received Sunday 1-6 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC. 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
