|
|
WALZ PATRICIA A. (ORNATO)
Age 71, on Monday, May 6, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of the late William; daughter of the late Clarence and Ann Ornato. Survived by family, neighbors and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Tuesday morning, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. A committal service will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Please send condolences to johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019