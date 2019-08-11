|
BRICKER PATRICIA ALICE (HAYES)
Age 72, of Chippewa Twp., died Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born September 1, 1946 in Oak Park, IL, she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. and Isabelle G. Lester Hayes. She was the Valedictorian of Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, IL. She was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and was a member of the Chippewa United Methodist Church. Researching her family's genealogy also brought her joy. Arthritis slowed Patty down considerably but she was able to make due with a close knit network of kind hearted caring friends. She maintained a surprisingly positive outlook despite her physical challenges. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Bonnie Bricker, Chicago, IL, Scott Bricker and Lena Andrews, Pittsburgh, and a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Hans Baier. Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, 3801 Fourth Ave., Beaver Falls. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls. Private interment in Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bike Pittsburgh, 188-43rd Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 or to the Chippewa United Methodist Church. www.hillandkunselman.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019