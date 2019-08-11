Home

Services
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-1200
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home Inc
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
the Chippewa United Methodist Church
2545 Darlington Road
Beaver Falls, PA
View Map
PATRICIA ALICE (HAYES) BRICKER


1946 - 2019
PATRICIA ALICE (HAYES) BRICKER Obituary
BRICKER PATRICIA ALICE (HAYES)

Age 72, of Chippewa Twp., died Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born September 1, 1946 in Oak Park, IL, she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. and Isabelle G. Lester Hayes. She was the Valedictorian of Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, IL. She was a graduate of Bowling Green State University and was a member of the Chippewa United Methodist Church. Researching her family's genealogy also brought her joy. Arthritis slowed Patty down considerably but she was able to make due with a close knit network of kind hearted caring friends. She maintained a surprisingly positive outlook despite her physical challenges. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Bonnie Bricker, Chicago, IL, Scott Bricker and Lena Andrews, Pittsburgh, and a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Hans Baier. Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, 3801 Fourth Ave., Beaver Falls. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls. Private interment in Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bike Pittsburgh, 188-43rd Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201 or to the Chippewa United Methodist Church. www.hillandkunselman.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019
