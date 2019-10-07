|
|
BAILEY PATRICIA ANN (MORAN)
Age 65, of Bethel Park, after a courageous battle with cancer, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Patricia will be always loved and greatly missed by her loving husband of sixteen years, David Bailey; children, Nicholas (Stephanie) Moran, Kelly (Joshua) Simpson; and stepdaughter, Brett (Nick) Mastromatteo; and six beautiful granddaughters. She was the beloved sister to Paul, William, Robert Carr and Kathleen Conway, along with their spouses as well as many nieces and nephews. Patty was preceded in death by Robert L. Moran and her parents, Paul and Mary Carr. Patty will also be greatly missed by many in-laws, friends and her church family at South Hills Assembly of God. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, (724) 941-3211. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Service will be held at South Hill Assembly of God Church, 2725 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, 15102, Thursday, October 10, 2019, 11 a.m. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019