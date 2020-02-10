Home

Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BALESTRA
PATRICIA ANN (BRILL) BALESTRA

PATRICIA ANN (BRILL) BALESTRA Obituary
BALESTRA PATRICIA ANN (BRILL)

On Saturday, February 8, 2020. Age 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Loving daughter of the late Evan "Chesty" and Dorothy (Mann) Brill of Guelph, ON. Beloved wife of the late Oliver "Lee" Balestra. Loving mother of Shari (Michael) Dissen and Anthony (Patti) Balestra. Sister of the late Douglas and sister-in-law of the late June Brill of Guelph, ON. Sister-in-law of Julie (late John) Paci, Adeline (late Mike) Makar, Wayne (Theresa) Balestra, Raymond (Sharon) Balestra and the late Fred and sister-in-law of Rose Balestra. Proud nana of Michael (Kelly Hill), Sean (Stephanie), Maria (Chris Lewis), Nicole and Gabrielle (Jacob) Howell. Great-grandmother of Jordan, Eli and Anisa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and her late niece Kara Balestra. Friends received Wednesday 3-7 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third Street, Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Point for their extraordinary care and loving support in Patricia's final days.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020
