BOBKO PATRICIA ANN (FETTEROLF)

Age 77, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of 54 years to Allan D. Bobko; mother of Mark and his wife, Brenda, Barbara Appel and her husband, Keith, Paul Bobko and his wife, Michele, Chris Bobko and his wife, Beth, and Cathy Kohler and her husband, Paul; grandmother of Patrick, Olivia and Diana Bobko, Jackie and Emily Appel, Rachel and Matthew Bobko, Calvin Goddard, Brian and Lauren Bobko; sister of Bob Fetterolf (Marsha), Tom Fetterolf, and the late Therese Meier (surviving husband, Paul); also survived by a niece and two nephews. Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden Street, Duquesne, PA. 15110. For more information, please visit:

