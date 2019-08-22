|
CERTO PATRICIA ANN (MAURER)
Age 88, passed away peacefully with her family by her side August 20, 2019. Born August 10, 1931, daughter of the late John and Mary (Conroy) Maurer. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Salvatore A. Certo of 64 years. Patricia is survived by her fourteen children, Dr. Louis (the late Connie) Certo, Mary Pat (Peter) Wolff, Mary Ann (Louis) Marsico, Mary Lyn (Michael) Fieldhammer, John Michael Certo (Diane Tierney), Mary Sue (Daniel) Certo-Newcamp, Mary Jo (Terrence) Schmidt-Totten, Thomas Certo, Mary Kathleen (Dennis) Blackwell, Esquire, Mary Christine (Robert) Kocent, Mary Ellen (Matthew) Oxenreiter, Mary Amy (Frank) Caligiuri, Mary Megan (Troy) Edwards, Dr. Mary Lori Certo-Rossetti (David Capezzuti); fifty grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her brother Jack Maurer; sister-in-law Josephine Certo, PhD; the late Natalie Certo, PhD; brother-in-law Peter Certo and eight nieces and nephews. Pat was a graduate of St. Bernard Grade School, St. Francis Academy High School, and St. Francis School of Nursing. It was at St. Francis Hospital that she met the love of her life, a young doctor and decorated war veteran named Sal. True to her nursing profession, of which she was very proud, her nurturing and compassionate spirit carried over as a mother in raising her children. She raised her large family with poise, grace, and her trademark wit. She was strong in her Catholic faith, proud of her Irish heritage and had a larger than life personality. Pat was fun loving, had a big heart and was a great conversationalist. She loved to talk to people, always asking them their life's story up until the end with the AGH hospital staff. Pat was known for her honesty, telling it like it was, and for being a constant source of advice and counsel. She had an unfailingly positive approach to life and was an inspiration to all. Pat was a dear friend, especially to her ladies prayer group. Her most treasured days were spent at the lake house surrounded by her adoring grandchildren. She was the center of our family who taught us all strength, patience and humor and we feel truly blessed that she was our mother. Although we will miss her with all of our hearts, we find comfort in knowing that she is with the Lord and that, now, Sal has his Patsy home. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA, on Thursday, August 22, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, August 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon when Prayers of Transfer will be said. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Father Michael Ackerman as Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a . Additionally, in honor of Patricia, make someone smile today. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com