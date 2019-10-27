Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
PATRICIA ANN DISIMO

PATRICIA ANN DISIMO Obituary
DISIMO PATRICIA ANN

Age 87, of Landsdale, Pa, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully with Roland, her husband, at her side on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Roland J. DiSimo; mother of Hilda Bonadio (Richard) and Margaret Kavchok (Dr. Joseph, Jr.) of Emmaus, Pa; grandmother of Joseph Kavchok III (Barbara), Larissa Mascari (Joseph III); great-grandmother of Joseph IV and Aurora Dorothea Mascari, Joseph IV and Evyenia Margaret Kavchok; she was preceded in death by her three siblings, Bertha P. "Beannie" McCartney, Robert Jox and Eugene Jox. And, step-siblings Agnes Kubisak, Walt Geiser and Joan Horton.  Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 9 a.m.- 11 a.m.  at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 214 Virginia Ave. Mt. Washington (412 381-2323).  A Blessing will be held at the conclusion of visitation. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.  www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
