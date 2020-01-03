Home

PATRICIA ANN (SCHNEIDER) ELSE

PATRICIA ANN (SCHNEIDER) ELSE Obituary
ELSE PATRICIA ANN (SCHNEIDER)

Age 86, of Pleasant Hills, on January 1, 2020. Loving wife of Rev. J. David Else; cherished mother of Cathy Irene LaFluer, Jeffrey David Else and the late Sandra Marie Rexa; loving grandmother to Michael, Andrew and Danny LaFluer, Julie Rexa, Joshua and Jacob Else; adoring G.G. to Riley; treasured sister, aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the noon funeral service at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 4048 Brownsville Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15227.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
