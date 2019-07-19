HARRIS PATRICIA ANN

Age 87, of McKeesport, died July 17, 2019. She was born in McKeesport on October 17, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Ida Mondin Forsberg and her late husband, Elmer. She was the wife of the late Jack H. Harris. She was retired from Penn State University after 40 years of service, working in their Continuing Education Program. When wintering in Florida with her daughter, she volunteered at South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach. However, because of her love for the City of McKeesport, she was extremely active in various organizations. She was the Volunteer Coordinator at McKeesport Heritage Center and Co-Chair of the Festival of Trees. She organized the Penn State Retirees Luncheon Group and volunteered for McKeesport International Village. She is survived by her daughter, Teri Reid of West Palm Beach, Florida; grandson, Sgt. Nicolas Reid of the US Army stationed in Fort Drum, New York; nieces and nephews, Raymond Kennell, Stephanie Bojanowski, Jerry Bunda, Becky Smith, Ruth Ann Stevenson; and other nieces and nephews; and her special "daughter" Linda Brown Tierney. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Ann Harris and her twin sisters, Myrna Bunda and Verna Kennell. Friends are welcome on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (412-678-6177). Services Monday, July 22, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow. Remembrances to the McKeesport Regional History and Heritage Center, 1832 Arboretum Dr., McKeesport, PA 15132. To share a memory or condolence visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

