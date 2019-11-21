|
|
KITCHEN PATRICIA ANN (HENSLER)
Of Monroeville, age 81, passed away at home with her family at her side, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of James W. Kitchen, Sr. for 63 wonderful years. Loving mother of Rose Marie (William Jr.) Bordogna, James (fiancé, Lynda Schultzman) Kitchen Jr., and Sharon (Kenneth) Hughes. Adored grandmother of Matthew William(Lauren) Bordogna, Michael Anthony Bordogna, Danielle Nicole Kitchen, and Mackenzie Brooke Hughes. Cherished great-grandmother of Alayna Noelle and Avery Grace Bordogna and Dalton James Huffine. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Regis Hensler and Bessie Marie Hensler and her brother, Regis Joseph Hensler. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat was a sports fan who enjoyed to watch the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, and Pitt football and basketball. She would often travel to her camp in Slippery Rock to spend time with her friends and her loving husband, Jim. Most of all, Pat loved spending time with her family, and would always cook and bake for them at gatherings. Pat was the best wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother you could ever ask for. Heaven will be welcoming a true angel, and will be looking down at all of her family extending her love. Friends welcome Thursday from 1-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 12 Noon in St. Colman Church. Pat will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019