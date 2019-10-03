|
|
KOTOUCH PATRICIA ANN (REVAY)
Age 69, of N. Fayette, Twp., McDonald, PA passed unexpectedly Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of Anna Reese; beloved mother of Patrick Kotouch and Laurie Booth; cherished grandmother of Josephine Booth; also survived by cousins and numerous friends. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 between the hours of 4-8 p.m. immediately following will take place a Blessing Service at 8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019