Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
Following Services
8:00 PM
a Blessing Service
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service 951 Cliff Mine Road
PATRICIA ANN (REVAY) KOTOUCH

PATRICIA ANN (REVAY) KOTOUCH Obituary
KOTOUCH PATRICIA ANN (REVAY)

Age 69, of N. Fayette, Twp., McDonald, PA passed unexpectedly Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of Anna Reese; beloved mother of Patrick Kotouch and Laurie Booth; cherished grandmother of Josephine Booth; also survived by cousins and numerous friends. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332 on Thursday, October 3, 2019 between the hours of 4-8 p.m. immediately following will take place a Blessing Service at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
