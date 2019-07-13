LEE PATRICIA ANN (LEE)

Age 77, of Rosslyn Farms. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away suddenly on July 9, 2019. Those that knew and loved Patricia enjoyed her sense of humor, love for sports, and brilliant personality. Patty was always reading, listening to the radio or ready with a sarcastic, yet witty comment. She grew up in Crafton, attending St. Phillips grade school and graduating from Crafton High School in 1959. She attended both Syracuse and Duquesne and enjoyed working at the Library of Congress, at Alcoa as a proofreader and finished her career at Carlynton High School. Patricia met her match, Patrick Lee, when a friend introduced the two Pat Lees at a local bowling alley. They married in 1966 and lived in Washington DC, Detroit, Rochester, and New York City before finally returning to Rosslyn Farms where they grew their family with the birth of their daughter, Rebecca in 1977. Patty was a sports fanatic for the Steelers and all Pittsburgh teams. She was a devoted friend and family member and absolutely loved planning her high school reunions with old friends, going to shows in the Cultural District with her troupe of lady friends and spending time with her daughter's family. Patricia was one of a kind. A strong-minded Irish woman with a heart of gold, she will never be forgotten. Born on September 3, 1941, beloved wife to the late Patrick Lee; amazing mother to Rebecca Lee; mother-in-law to Jimmy; cherished sister to the late Judith Haberland; aunt and sister-in-law to many; and proud grandma to Keegan James and Finnegan Foley Wells. Friends and family received on Saturday, July 20th from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Ave., Pgh., PA 15216. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh, 5989 Centre Avenue, Suite 1 Pittsburgh, PA 15206, or any 2020 Democratic candidate that will oust the sitting President. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.