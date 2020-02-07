|
LOUGHRAN PATRICIA ANN (ROBINSON)
Patricia Ann Robinson Loughran was an amazing woman. She wanted to be remembered as being kind, and she accomplished that and much more. She also will be remembered as a devoted spouse, mother and mentor to seven strong women, grandmother to 20 and great-grandmother to 12. She was born May 27, 1933 in Swissvale, PA and died February 4, 2020 at Redstone Highlands in Murrysville, PA. She graduated from Swissvale High School in 1951 and from Seton Hill College (University) in 1955. She married her childhood sweetheart, Thomas H. Loughran, in 1956 and in the course of their 60-year marriage they created a family that is sustained by love, laughter, and faith. Thomas Loughran died in 2017. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Barbara (Gorham) Robinson, as well as siblings, Ralph, Harry, Richard, Billy Robinson, and Mary Louise (Robinson) McCutchen. She is survived by daughters, Kathryn (Greg) Cala, Ann (Dennis) Cutrell, Bernadette (Mike) Cala, Mary Jo (Maxine) Loughran, Sharon (Ed) Brown, Sheila (Ed) Burgard, and Jenifer (Stu) Selzer. Patricia's lifelong spiritual home was the Roman Catholic Church and she was actively involved in service in every parish to which she belonged including North American Martyrs (Monroeville), Our Mother of Sorrows (Johnstown), and Holy Trinity (Ligonier). Patricia also served others through her work. While raising her family and teaching, she pursued two graduate degrees in counseling and pastoral ministry. She served as the Director of Financial Aid at St. Francis University and ended her career as a pastoral associate. She was called to meet the spiritual needs of the bereaved, especially those who had lost a child. In her later years, Patricia struggled with dementia, which she openly acknowledged and confronted with grace and humor, all the while continuing to reach out with comfort and kindness to those around her. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Saint Vincent Basilica Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, with the Rev. Thomas Curry, O.S.B., as celebrant. Friends and Family will be received at the Fred Rogers Center following Mass. Private inurnment will follow in the Saint Vincent Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to East Suburban Citizens Advocacy, 4459 Old William Penn Highway #200, Murrysville, PA, 15668 http://www.eastsuburbancitizenadvocacy.org/ Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Ligonier.