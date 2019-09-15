|
MADEY PATRICIA ANN
Age 79, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Sept. 11, 2019. Born Jan. 7, 1940, daughter of the late Stephen and Caroline Nagy. Beloved wife of the late Thomas John Madey, Sr.; loving mother of Thomas (Tracey), Mike (Cindy), Linda (Chris) Case, and Lisa Rodenbeck; dear grandma of Taylor, Maggie, Bobbie, Nick, Olivia, Kaylee, and Cameron; sister of Barbara Horner, and the late George Nagy. Family and friends welcome Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church, with Rev. David J. Egan officiating. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of money or flowers, donations may be made to the Cranberry Twp. library in Patricia's name.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019