Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Church
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA MADEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ANN MADEY


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA ANN MADEY Obituary
MADEY PATRICIA ANN

Age 79, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Sept. 11, 2019. Born Jan. 7, 1940, daughter of the late Stephen and Caroline Nagy. Beloved wife of the late Thomas John Madey, Sr.; loving mother of Thomas (Tracey), Mike (Cindy), Linda (Chris) Case, and Lisa Rodenbeck; dear grandma of Taylor, Maggie, Bobbie, Nick, Olivia, Kaylee, and Cameron; sister of Barbara Horner, and the late George Nagy. Family and friends welcome Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand Church, with Rev. David J. Egan officiating. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of money or flowers, donations may be made to the Cranberry Twp. library in Patricia's name.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now