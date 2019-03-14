MARTINELLI PATRICIA ANN (GRACE)

Age 75, of Belle Vernon, PA and Pompano Beach, FL passed away early Sunday morning March 10, 2019 in her home with her loving family by her side after a heroic four year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. She was born in Brownsville on October 1, 1943 a daughter of John and Jenny Trio Grace. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, John Grace, Jr. and sister, Mary Jane Grace. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dr. John J. Martinelli; sons, Dr. John R. Martinelli and his wife, Melissa of Belle Vernon, Dana Martinelli and his wife, Sheri of Ross Park; grandchildren, John M. Martinelli of Ashville, NC; Daniel K. Martinelli, Leo J. Martinelli of Ross Park. Patty was a resident of Belle Vernon for 52 years. She graduated from Redstone High School with the class of 1961. She was an executive secretary for General Electric Space and Missile Industry, Valley Forge, PA and a model and instructor at Barbizon Modeling School, Pittsburgh, PA. Patty supported the Children's Home Society in South Florida. Patty was the Matriarch of the Martinelli Tribe, a coal miners daughter who was determined, tough, beautiful and loved her family more than anything in the world. She had the heart of an angel not meant for this world. Friends will be received from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA where her funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday. Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation at glioblastomafoundation.org. Condolences are welcome at:

